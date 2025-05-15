India set new global benchmark in combating terrorism: V-P Dhankhar (Lead)

Jaipur, May 15 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Thursday that India has set a new global benchmark by striking terrorism with precision while upholding the vision of peace.

He emphasised that terrorism is no longer a concern of a single nation, but a threat to global security.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Smriti Pustakalaya in Vidyadhar Nagar, Jaipur, the Vice President said: “For the first time, India carried out precise strikes on Jaish-e-Muhammed and Lashkar-e-Toiba hideouts across international borders, and the world did not demand proof. This was a clear demonstration of India’s rising power and global standing.”

Dhankhar noted that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India had not only achieved a military success but also a diplomatic victory.

“The decision to halt the Indus Water Treaty was historic. Until India’s concerns are addressed, there will be no reconsideration. This bold move sent a strong message both domestically and internationally,” he said.

Praising Rajasthan’s rich legacy, the Vice President said, “This is the land of Maharana Pratap and Maharaja Surajmal, guardians of our identity and freedom.”

He also recalled India’s demonstration of nuclear capability in Pokhran-II, stating, “India first showcased its strength on this very soil in May, when Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Chief Minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat led the nation.”

He added, “Today, India is the world’s fourth-largest power and is steadily advancing toward the third position. Our military capabilities, including BrahMos and Akash missiles, are now acknowledged globally.”

Reflecting on the life and legacy of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, the Vice President described him as “a banyan tree under whose shade everything flourished.”

“His heart and mind were always with the common man. I recall an emotional image of him with Chandrashekhar, Nanaji Deshmukh, and Jayaprakash Narayan, explaining the vision of Antyodaya. He lived that philosophy,” said VP Dhankhar.

He praised Shekhawat’s legacy of transparency in public life, stating, “As Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, he set a benchmark by making it mandatory for all MPs to declare their assets, a move ahead of its time.”

Calling for political civility, the Vice President said, “Search any corner of the world, you won’t find an enemy of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat. He proved that there are no enemies in politics, only differing views. Today’s leadership, across parties, should learn from the high standards he set - dialogue, debate, and respectful dissent are vital for a thriving democracy.”

Recalling his own experience as an Opposition MLA during Shekhawat’s chief ministership, Dhankhar added, “He had empathy for every member, including the Opposition. He listened, responded, and made every MLA feel heard. He was a leader for all, not just his party.”

