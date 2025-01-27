India Sends Humanitarian Aid to Iraq's Kurdistan Region, Including Medical Supplies

New Delhi: India has sent a humanitarian aid consignment to the Kurdistan region of Iraq, consisting of bronchodilators, inhalers, and ventilators, to support the people in need, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday.

In a post on X, the MEA noted that India has dispatched a consignment comprising bronchodilators, inhalers, and ventilators.

"Vishwabandhu Bharat: India sends Humanitarian Assistance to Iraq. A consignment consisting of bronchodilators, inhalers and ventilators has departed from New Delhi to assist the people in the Kurdistan region of Iraq." The post on X said.

India and Iraq share historical and civilizational ties. Since the outbreak of war in Iraq, India has been supporting a free, democratic, pluralistic, federal, and unified Iraq. India has responded to the urgent needs of Iraq for relief and economic reconstruction both directly and as part of international efforts under the UN's auspices.

Over the years, India has consistently provided aid and assistance to Iraq. In response to the UN Secretary-General's urgent appeal, India committed USD 20 million in 2003 to assist the Iraqi people. Activities under this pledge included the supply of milk powder through the World Food Programme, training Iraqi Foreign Service officers in diplomacy, and training other Iraqi officials in Information Technology.

The MEA noted that, in cooperation with the World Food Programme (WFP), India provided fortified biscuits to Iraqi schoolchildren and Iraqi refugees in Syria. Additionally, India contributed USD 10 million in 2004 to the International Reconstruction Fund Facility for Iraq (IRFFI) for investments, reconstruction, and development in Iraq.

MJ Akbar, Minister of State for External Affairs, represented India at the Kuwait International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq in Kuwait in February 2018 and expressed India's interest in participating in the reconstruction of Iraq.

According to the MEA, India also contributed USD 200,000 to the UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da'esh/ISIL (UNITAD) in April 2022. This contribution supported UNITAD's investigations into the development and use of chemical and biological weapons by ISIL and helped establish a dedicated Cultural Heritage Crimes Unit to facilitate the prosecution of those responsible for attacks on places of religious and cultural significance in Iraq. (ANI)