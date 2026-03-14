India seen by world as partner in building future: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that the world is not seeing India merely as a market, but as a decisive partner in building the future.

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Speaking at an event organised at the Bharat Mandapam, she said, "India is becoming the fulcrum of global transformation through next generation reforms, the startup ecosystem, digital infrastructure, and emerging technologies."

In a message on social media platform X, Chief Minister Gupta wrote, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodiji, India has resolved to achieve 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. This is not merely a goal of development, but a vision for a new era grounded in technology, innovation, digital empowerment, and human-centric governance."

"Today, India is becoming the fulcrum of global transformation through next generation reforms, the startup ecosystem, digital infrastructure, and emerging technologies. We are proud that, under the leadership of the Prime Minister Modi, Delhi is also playing an active role in this journey toward a developed India," she said.

"Through policy innovation, technology adoption, and citizen-centric governance, Delhi is preparing itself for the opportunities and challenges of the coming decade. Today, the world is not seeing India merely as a market, but as a decisive partner in building the future," the Chief Minister added.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Gupta continued her initiatives as part of 'Viksit Delhi' and laid foundation stones of several development projects in her Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency.

In a message on X, the Chief Minister said, "Today, the foundation stone was laid for the construction of RCC drains under the New Master Drain Plan–2025 on various roads in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency, as well as for the new construction of a large rainwater drain on K.L. Bagga Marg and Bhagwan Mahavir Marg."

"The construction of these new and modern drainage systems will reduce the problem of waterlogging, improve water drainage, and provide significant relief to local residents," she added.

She said that to facilitate smoother traffic, a left-turn-free slip road at Shalimar Chowk and U-turn facilities around the Road Under Bridge have also been inaugurated, which will make traffic more organised and seamless.

"Additionally, while inspecting the ongoing road construction works in the area, instructions were given to officials to complete all works with high quality and within the stipulated time frame. Our efforts continue unabated towards building a developed, well-organised, and ideal Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency," CM Gupta added.

--IANS

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