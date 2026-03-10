India securing energy imports from multiple sources amid Middle East tensions: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) India is securing its energy needs by diversifying import sources beyond West Asia amid rising geopolitical tensions in the region, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday, assuring citizens that domestic gas supplies remain stable.

During an informal interaction with members of the media, Puri said India continues to receive energy imports through different sources and supply routes, ensuring stability in the country’s fuel availability despite the ongoing conflict in the region.

“In today’s informal interaction with members of the media fraternity, we discussed that India’s energy imports are continuing to flow in from different sources and routes,” the minister said.

He added that the government has taken several steps to ensure that fuel supplies remain uninterrupted for households and key sectors.

According to Puri, the government has ensured that domestic consumers continue to receive full supplies of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG).

Industries are also receiving around 70–80 per cent of their gas requirements despite the challenges created by the conflict.

“We have taken steps to ensure that 100 per cent supply of CNG and PNG to domestic consumers is maintained, while other industries continue to get 70–80 per cent of their supplies, despite the war situation,” he said in a post on X.

The minister emphasised that the government remains committed to ensuring an uninterrupted supply of affordable energy for households across the country.

“We are committed to ensure uninterrupted supply of affordable energy to our domestic consumers,” Puri said.

“There is no shortage for domestic consumers and there is no reason to panic,” Puri mentioned, reiterating that the government is closely monitoring the situation and taking proactive measures to safeguard India’s energy security.

