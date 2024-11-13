India, Saudi Arabia share robust, solid partnership: Saudi Foreign Minister

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a bilateral meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in the national capital.

The two leaders held deliberations during the second meeting of the Political, Security, Social and Cultural Committee of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council (SPC).

"Delighted to co-chair along with FM @FaisalbinFarhan of Saudi Arabia the 2nd Meeting of the Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation #PSSC under our Strategic Partnership Council in Delhi today. Held productive discussions on our multi-faceted bilateral ties including defence partnership, security cooperation, trade & investment, culture, tourism & youth exchanges and our people to people connections. We also exchanged views on regional and international issues, especially the ongoing conflict in West Asia and our joint efforts in various multilateral fora," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

In his speech, the visiting Saudi Foreign Minister thanked India for the warm hospitality and said that he was pleased to be in New Delhi, "to discuss enhancing our strategic relationship and to explore new avenues news for collaboration relations."

Minister Al Saud underscored the historic ties between the two countries, which he said "are built on a long-standing foundation of cooperation and mutual respect."

"Our shared history, marked by centuries of trade and cultural exchange has laid a strong foundation for the robust and solid partnership we have today," he said.

The Saudi minister noted that the inaugural meeting of the Saudi-India strategic partnership Council which was co-chaired by Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "has set the stage for a new era of cooperation across various fields".

Expressing confidence in the relationship between the two countries, Minister Al Saud said that he looked forward to "further enhancing the Council's capabilities and efficiency in achieving our shared objectives".

PM Modi and Saudi Crown Prince had met last year in New Delhi during the latter's State visit to India. The visit had seen the two countries supporting each other's endeavours for progress and development, along with signing of various MoUs across diverse sectors such as energy cooperation, climate change and investment opportunities between the two countries.

Minister Al Saud said, "The ministerial committee and its subcommittees should draw guidance from our leaders shared conviction in our partnership's immense value and potential we recognize the importance of sustained coordinated efforts across all areas of cooperation.

He said, "On regional international affairs, we believe our coordination is essential. We will continue to align our positions on issues of shared concern especially as they pertain to international peace, security and economic development we are confident that advancing cooperation serves our mutual interests as well as benefits the region more broadly".

The Saudi minister arrived in the country yesterday.

