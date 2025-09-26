India, Russia explore deeper cooperation in agriculture, agricultural trade

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday met Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev and engaged in fruitful discussions on a broad range of issues of mutual interest, with a particular emphasis on deepening bilateral trade and cooperation in the agriculture sector.

Key areas of dialogue included enhancing agricultural trade between the two countries, notably through the expansion of India’s exports of agricultural products.

Chouhan underscored the exemplary level of mutual trust and understanding that characterises the longstanding partnership between India and Russia.

He shared India’s key priorities in the agriculture sector, including ensuring food security, enhancing farmer incomes, and promoting access to safe and nutritious food for all.

Reaffirming India’s commitment to the principle of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family), the minister emphasised the role of international collaboration in the welfare of the farmers and food security of the citizens.

Meanwhile, Deputy PM Patrushev highlighted the longstanding and robust cooperation between India and Russia in many sectors, including the agricultural sector.

He conveyed Russia’s keen interest in further deepening agricultural trade ties between the two countries and showed interest in formalising this partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The discussions centred on enhancing mutual collaboration in the agricultural sector, with a focus on balancing bilateral trade and strengthening technical partnerships between the two countries.

The Indian side underscored the importance of improved market access in Russia for key agricultural products and expressed optimism for the timely resolution of outstanding issues.

Both sides also agreed to deepen cooperation in academic exchanges and scholarship opportunities for students, and to explore joint initiatives in seed traceability systems, to promote innovation and advance technology-driven solutions in agriculture.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening collaboration in agricultural trade, education, research, and development, with a view to promoting sustainable and inclusive growth in the sector.

--IANS

aps/vd