India 'resolutely facing' energy challenges, says PM Modi on West Asia situation in 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mentioned that the West Asia conflict has posed a gas crisis worldwide, but maintained that India is "resolutely facing" the challenges due to its capable foreign policy.

Read More

He also advised people against "politicising" the gas crisis and called on the citizens to only believe in the verified information provided by the government.

Speaking during the 132nd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said, "This month of March has been extremely eventful on a global level. We all remember that, in the past, the entire world faced numerous problems for a long time due to Covid. We all expected that, after emerging from the Corona crisis, the world would move forward on the path of progress with a fresh start. But, in different parts of the world, conditions of war and conflict continued to emerge."

Thanking the West Asian nations for ensuring the safety of Indians, he said, "Currently, a fierce war has been going on for the past month in our neighbourhood. Relatives of lakhs of families reside in these countries, particularly working in the Gulf nations. I am grateful to the Gulf countries for providing every kind of assistance to over 1 crore Indians there."

The Prime Minister called West Asia a "major hub" of the world's energy needs and stated that due to the conflict, a petrol and diesel crisis is developing worldwide.

"India is resolutely facing these challenges because of its global relations, assistance from different nations and the capability the country has built in the past decade," he said.

Calling the crisis "undoubtedly a challenging time", PM Modi advised against politicising the issue.

"Today, through 'Mann Ki Baat', I call upon the citizens to get united and overcome this challenge. Those who are politicising this issue should not do it. This is an issue related to the interest of 140 crore citizens. There is no place for self-serving politics in this. All those who are spreading rumours are causing great harm to the country," he said.

Appeal to all the countrymen to remain aware and not get misled by the rumours, the Prime Minister said, "The government is continuously providing information, trust that and take steps accordingly. Like every time, this time also, I am confident that just as always, we overcame past crises, through the collective efforts of 140 crore citizens, this time too, we will overcome these difficult circumstances with great success."

--IANS

sd/