"India rejects terrorism, warns any threat to unity will face strong retaliation," says BJP leader Ravinder Raina

Handwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 28 (ANI): Following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, BJP leader Ravinder Raina on Monday stated that people across Jammu and Kashmir, as well as India, have firmly rejected terrorism, warning that any threat to India's unity will face strong retaliation.

Speaking to ANI, Raina said, "After Pakistan's cowardly attack in Pahalgam, the entire Jammu and Kashmir has taken to the streets. The whole of India is expressing grief and anger. This terrorist attack has been strongly condemned worldwide."

Highlighting the political response to the incident, Raina mentioned that a special session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was convened, during which a resolution condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam was passed. He further added that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have united in rejecting Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

"A special session of the J&K Assembly was convened, and the terrorist attack in Pahalgam was condemned. A resolution against this terrorist attack was passed in the J&K Assembly. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have come together in one voice to reject Pakistan's terrorism. They have said they will not stand for Pakistan-sponsored terrorism at any cost. People of J&K have come out on the streets against this terrorist attack," Raina said.

He added, "Through the passage of the resolution, the Assembly has conveyed a clear message that India will not tolerate any attempt to harm its security, unity, and integrity. The Assembly has stated that if anyone challenges the security, unity, and integrity of India, the country will not tolerate it. We will not forgive these acts by Pakistan now. By passing a resolution of condemnation against the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the J&K Assembly has sent a message to Pakistan, terrorist leaders, and anti-national forces that India will not tolerate any conspiracy or terrorist incident by Pakistan, terrorists, or anti-India forces."

Raina further asserted, "Those who cast an evil eye upon India will be razed to the ground."

Earlier on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly adopted a resolution condemning the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam during a special session. The resolution was moved to express strong disapproval of the attack and extend solidarity to the victims and their families.

As per the resolution document, "This House expresses its profound shock and anguish at the barbaric and inhumane attack perpetrated on innocent civilians at Pahalgam. This House unequivocally condemns the heinous, cowardly act that resulted in the loss of innocent lives."

The resolution also recognized the sacrifice of Shaheed Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who laid down his life while attempting to save tourists during the attack.

"This House salutes the supreme sacrifice of Shaheed Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who, while bravely attempting to save tourists, laid down his life. His courage and selflessness embody the true spirit of Kashmir and shall serve as an enduring inspiration for future generations," the resolution concluded. (ANI)

