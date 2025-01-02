India Provides USD 500,000 Aid to Earthquake-Stricken Vanuatu for Relief and Recovery

New Delhi: India announced immediate relief assistance worth USD 500,000 on Thursday, to Vanuatu in the wake of a devastating earthquake, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The MEA in a release stated, "India extended its deep condolences to the Government and the people of Vanuatu for the damage and destruction caused by this unprecedented disaster and conveyed its readiness to extend all possible support and assistance in this time of difficulty."

"As a close friend and partner under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and as a gesture of solidarity with the friendly people of Vanuatu, the Government of India extended a monetary assistance of USD 500,000 to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts," MEA press statement added.

India has firmly stood by Vanuatu during times of difficulty and devastation caused by natural disasters. An important pillar of India's Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI), announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2019, is Disaster Risk Reduction and Management.

India is committed to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and continues to be a responsible and steadfast responder in the region.

Notably, an earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck near Vanuatu's coast in the South Pacific Ocean on 17 December 2024 causing major destruction and loss of life.

National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported that the earthquake occurred at 7:17 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) and was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres at Latitude 17.68 S and Longitude 168.03 E.

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), which is a specialized agency of the United Nations notes that Vanuatu Islands, located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, are prone to earthquakes.

The majority of Vanuatu's islands are of volcanic origin and are relatively higher than most other Pacific Island countries. Like other small island developing states, Vanuatu has an acute vulnerability to climate change, natural disasters and global shocks, and limited capacity to cope or recover, the IFAD noted.

Vanuatu's vulnerability has consistently ranked it as the most at-risk country globally under the UN's World Risk Index since the index was launched in 2011. (ANI)