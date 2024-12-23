India Prioritizes 'National and Human Interest' in Foreign Policy: PM Modi at CBCI Christmas Event

New Delhi: India gives priority to national interest as well as human interest in its foreign policy, Prime Minister Narendra Singh said on Monday and noted that the country cares for its people abroad and brings them back to the country if they face any difficulty.

The Prime Minister, who attended the Christmas Celebrations event hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI), said the country is moving ahead with the common goal of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas'.

"It was a very satisfactory moment for me when we safely brought Father Alexis Prem Kumar from war-torn Afghanistan, a decade back. He was stuck there for eight months and was in hostage... For us, all these missions are not mere diplomatic missions but an emotional commitment to bring back family members," he said.

"Today India brings every son of India wherever they are stuck in any difficult situation. India gives priority to human interest apart from national interest in its foreign policy. The world saw and felt this during COVID-19 crisis," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the teachings of Lord Christ celebrate love, harmony, and brotherhood.

"It is important that we all work to make this spirit stronger. However, it pains my heart when there are attempts to spread violence and cause disruption in society. Just a few days ago, we saw what happened at the Christmas market in Germany. It is essential that we come together to fight such challenges," he said.

"The Bible says - bear each other's burdens. Our institutions and organisations work with this motto. Jesus Christ showed the world the path of compassion and selfless service... Today, the country is moving ahead with the common goal of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas'... We have made sensitivity one of the parameters of work," he added.

PM Modi said CBCI is going to celebrate its 80th anniversary.

"I congratulate all related to CBCI... I am fortunate that I have always received affection from you. I also receive the same affection from Pope Francis. During the G7 meet in Italy, I met him - it was my second meeting with him in three years. I invited him to visit India," PM Modi said. —ANI