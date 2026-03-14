India only G20 nation with no change in petrol prices despite global crisis: BJP

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) The BJP highlighted on Saturday that petrol prices in India have remained unchanged at Rs 94.77 per litre, despite sharp increases in many major economies.

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The party attributed this stability to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "handling" of the global energy crisis triggered by escalating US-Iran tensions since late February.

In a post on X, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claimed that India had managed to maintain fuel price stability despite global markets witnessing significant volatility.

"India is the only country in G20 where despite global energy crisis; there has been no change in petrol prices since February!" Bhandari wrote.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, the BJP spokesperson alleged that the Congress party and its leaders were unable to accept the government's handling of the economic situation during the ongoing crisis.

"This is what makes Rahul Gandhi go crazy; Congress and Rahul are unable to digest the fact that under PM Narendra Modi India is navigating through the global energy crisis; with least impact on the common man!" he said.

Bhandari also shared a comparative table showing petrol price increases in several G20 nations, citing figures based on media reports.

According to the data shared, petrol prices in the United States have risen by 22 per cent, in China by 11 per cent, in Germany by 15 per cent and in Japan by around 8 per cent during the same period.

The global energy market has been under intense pressure following escalating tensions between the US and Iran, which intensified into open conflict in late February.

The crisis deepened after joint US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets reportedly began on February 28, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The conflict has severely disrupted global oil markets, creating one of the most serious supply shocks in recent decades. A key factor has been the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime passage through which roughly 20 per cent of the world's daily oil supply and a similar proportion of Liquefied Natural Gas normally pass.

In response to the attacks, Iran has effectively blockaded or heavily restricted shipping through the strait, causing tanker movements in the area to drop by more than 90 per cent during certain periods.

Tehran has also carried out attacks on oil tankers and energy infrastructure in the Gulf region, further adding to supply concerns.

At the same time, production and exports from several regional oil producers -- including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Kuwait -- have been affected by precautionary shutdowns or reduced output.

Amid the disruption, Iran has now granted safe passage to Indian-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz despite the wider restrictions imposed on global shipping and an LPG tanker sailing to India crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Friday.

The development follows a series of high-level diplomatic engagements between India and Iran, including phone conversations between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday to review the rapidly-evolving situation in the West Asia region.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed concern over the escalating tensions and highlighted the humanitarian impact of the conflict.

He pointed to the loss of civilian lives and the damage to critical infrastructure caused by the hostilities.

The Prime Minister also emphasised that the safety and security of Indian nationals in the region remains the government's top priority.

In addition, he underlined the importance of maintaining the uninterrupted movement of goods and energy supplies through global trade routes, noting that prolonged disruptions could have far-reaching implications for India's economy as well as for broader regional stability.

--IANS

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