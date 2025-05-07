India not interested in war but against terrorism: AK Antony

Thiruvananthapuram, May 7 (IANS) Former Defence Minister A. K. Antony said on Wednesday that what the Indian Armed Forces did through 'Operation Sindhoor' is not a war.

"India is not interested in war but is against terrorism. The entire world is strongly behind India. Never before has the world stood behind India like this as the entire world is against terrorism," said Antony while speaking to the media at his residence here in the state capital city.

"Innocent tourists were killed, and I have full faith in the Indian Armed Forces. My big salute is for them," added Antony.

"This, I think, is not the end as I feel it's only the beginning and am not interested in stirring up any controversy," said Antony.

Paying full kudos to the defence forces, Antony said he is fully confident the Indian defence forces will eliminate all those behind the terror attack unleashed on India.

"Kashmir was just returning to normalcy, tourism activities were just picking up, and people were happy. It was at that time that the terror attack took place. Hence, the world which is watching is solidly behind India," said Antony, who has now retired from active politics.

"The government has given full freedom to the forces to destroy the terrorists," said Antony.

Antony, 84, served as the Defence Minister from 2006 to 2014 and the Chief Minister on three different occasions.

India has bombed multiple terror bases and camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as well as Pakistan, two women officers of the Indian Armed Forces informed the media on Wednesday.

In just 25 minutes, between 1.05 a.m. and 1.30 a.m., Indian forces unleashed 24 missiles that precisely hit nine terror facilities across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing an estimated 70 terrorists.

--IANS

sg/svn