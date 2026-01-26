India not a theocratic state but an inclusive Republic, says Kerala Governor (Lead)

Thiruvananthapuram Jan 26 (IANS) Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Monday underlined that India is not a theocratic nation but an inclusive republic that embraces all its citizens equally, asserting that the country’s strength lies in its ability to absorb diversity without losing its cultural essence.

Addressing the Republic Day parade at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Arlekar said India has upheld democratic values for the past 76 years and is today recognised globally as the "mother of democracy".

However, the ceremony was marked by a fresh flashpoint in the ongoing standoff between the Governor and the LDF government. Arlekar hoisted the national flag, inspected the parade comprising various contingents, and received the ceremonial salute, but in a departure from convention, chose to deviate from the printed speech that had been distributed at the function.

The speech is traditionally prepared by the state government in consultation with Raj Bhavan, making the omission politically significant.

The move comes against the backdrop of a simmering controversy over the Governor’s role in the address delivered at the start of the Assembly session. Arlekar had unilaterally made changes to the policy address, following which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan read out portions that had been omitted, triggering a major constitutional and political debate.

The Chief Minister later criticised the Governor on the floor of the house for skipping certain sections of the address, asserting that the government stood by the content. The Lok Bhavan, in response, maintained that the omitted portions contained factual inaccuracies and that the government had assured corrections would be made.

The disagreement has since escalated, with the Governor formally seeking clarification. As part of this, Lok Bhavan has written to the Assembly Speaker requesting the text and video footage of the speech delivered by the Chief Minister after the policy address.

While the Republic Day ceremony proceeded smoothly on the ground, the Governor’s decision not to read the prepared speech underscored the continuing tension between the constitutional head of the state and the elected government.

Also in his speech, Arlekar, highlighting Kerala’s achievements, expressed particular pride in the state’s strong showing in this year’s Padma Awards.

He said the Padma Vibhushan conferred on former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan was a matter of great honour for Kerala, noting his unparalleled contributions to political and social life.

The Padma Vibhushan awarded to Justice K.T. Thomas and P. Narayanan, he said, further underscored Kerala’s national stature.

Congratulating actor Mammootty and SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan on receiving the Padma Bhushan for their contributions to art and culture, the Governor said their recognition reflected the depth of Kerala’s cultural influence.

He also praised Padma Shri awardees Kalamandalam Vimala Menon and Devaki Amma, describing their achievements as testimony to the state’s rich artistic legacy.

The Governor recalled that the country is marking the 150th anniversary of the composition of “Vande Mataram”, the iconic anthem of India’s freedom struggle.

Tracing Kerala’s civilisational contribution, he said the cultural enlightenment provided by figures ranging from Adi Shankaracharya to Sree Narayana Guru and Swami Chinmayananda continues to guide the nation.

He noted that Malayalis have made distinctive contributions across fields such as art, sports, science and literature.

Emphasising cooperative federalism, the Governor said the Centre and states are not adversaries but partners who must work together for national progress. While differences of opinion are natural, he said, development requires a shared vision and collective effort.

Calling upon all states to commit themselves to achieving the goal of a “Developed India” by 2047, the Governor urged unity around the idea of national growth through state-led development.

He also highlighted Kerala’s achievements in education, healthcare and social progress, and used the occasion to remind citizens of the importance of National Voters’ Day, urging all Malayalis to exercise their franchise and set a new democratic example.

In the other 13 district headquarters, the state cabinet ministers took the salute, while the day also saw celebrations in numerous Central and state government establishments, not to mention at clubs and various other places across the state.

