India must transform into a 'Lion', not just remain a 'Golden Bird': Mohan Bhagwat

Kochi, July 27 (IANS) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday called for India to become a strong and economically self-reliant nation, asserting that the world recognises and respects power.

Speaking at the ‘Gyan Sabha’, a national education conference organised by the Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas — an RSS-affiliated body — Bhagwat said that India must move beyond the symbolism of being the “golden bird” and instead become a “lion”.

“The world understands power. Therefore, Bharat must become strong. It must also grow rich in economic terms,” Bhagwat said, stressing that strength and prosperity are essential for India to find its rightful place in the global order.

Touching on the theme of national identity, Bhagwat made a strong case for preserving the name ‘Bharat’ without translation. “Bharat is a proper noun. It should not be translated. ‘India is Bharat’ — that’s true. But Bharat is Bharat. In every context — whether personal or public, while speaking or writing — we should say Bharat,” he emphasised.

He added that Bharat’s identity must be upheld and respected for what it stands for. “If you lose your identity, then regardless of your other merits, the world will neither respect nor protect you. That’s the fundamental rule,” Bhagwat noted.

The RSS chief also spoke at length about the purpose and values of education, stating that true education empowers an individual to live independently while inculcating a spirit of sacrifice and selflessness. “Education that teaches selfishness is not real education,” he declared.

He further said that education is not confined to schools alone but extends to the home and society. “The environment in which children grow up plays a crucial role. Society must reflect on what kind of atmosphere is needed to raise a confident and responsible generation,” Bhagwat said.

The conference was attended by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, along with several senior academicians and vice-chancellors from across India. President of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, Dr Pankaj Mittal, Secretary Dr Atul Kothari, Coordinator A Vinod, Chairman of Cochin Shipyard Madhu Nair were also present.

The event focused on reshaping the country’s educational framework in alignment with Indian cultural values and preparing the youth to face future challenges with clarity and confidence.

