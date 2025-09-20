India moving ahead with courage and confidence in Amrit Kaal: PM's Principal Secretary PK Mishra

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P.K. Mishra on Saturday said that India is advancing with courage and confidence during the “Amrit Kaal” and stressed that institutions like the Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) will play a vital role in building capacity for the nation’s growth, commerce and governance.

Addressing the second annual convocation of IIM Mumbai, Mishra said, “In the midst of complexities and challenges, India is moving ahead with courage and confidence. We are in Amrit Kaal. Our Prime Minister envisioned a grand vision for India in 2047. Far-reaching changes will be taking place in India and the world in the coming decades. PM Modi wants all of us to take the country to the next level through the process of reform, perform and transform.”

He emphasised that the graduating students have a “critical role in ensuring India becomes a developed country by 2047.”

Mishra highlighted the rapid pace of technological transformation, saying smartphones, big data analytics, augmented reality, robotics, blockchain and artificial intelligence are “fundamentally transforming our world and the way we engage in it – from how we interact to the way we move from one place to another.”

Reflecting on the changes of the past decades, he said, “Nowadays, one cannot imagine life without a mobile phone. But for many years, we lived without it and without real-time connectivity.” He underlined that capacity building remains central to India’s progress.

“Capacity building is the process that brings lifelong change. IIMs stand with the youth, and we must combine ethics and technology to transform everything,” he later told reporters.

Mishra lauded the contribution of IIM alumni in industry, commerce and governance, calling their role “hugely relevant in Amrit Kaal.”

He said resilience in times of global uncertainty requires not only professional competence but also adherence to moral and ethical principles, urging graduates to adopt the spirit of a “Karma Yogi.”

Pointing to India’s efforts to attract talent back from abroad, Mishra cited examples of academics like Dr Balasubramanian who returned from the US to contribute to capacity-building initiatives. “We have used the best possible talent from government and the private sector,” he added.

--IANS

sas/uk