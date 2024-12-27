India Mourns the Loss of Former PM Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Economic Reforms and Visionary Leadership

Thiruvananthapuram: TKA Nair, civil servant and former Principal Secretary to then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, on Friday expressed grief over the demise of the former Prime Minister, saying that it is the "end of a chapter in the history of our great country."

The contributions he made not only in guiding the economy but for the overall integrated development of India will have a lasting impact, Nair said, adding that the continuation of projects he undertook as the Prime Minister in one form or another and under one name or the other was a testimony of the soundness of his policies.

"The passing of Dr Manmohan Singh is the end of a chapter in the history of our great country. Although I know that it is not fair to compare one Prime Minister with the other, undoubtedly he was one of the most outstanding Prime Ministers India has ever had. The contributions he made not only in guiding the economy of this country but also in the overall integrated development of India will have a lasting impact. The very fact that most of the projects he started for the upliftment of the poor, for the unemployed, and to get the country rid of hunger. These are areas in which he made tremendous contributions and the fact that they are continuing in one form or the other, under one name or the other, even today is a standing testimony of the soundness of his policies," Nair told ANI.

He further said that history will appreciate the lasting nature of the contributions made by Manmohan Singh. Just like Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru contributed to establishing a democratic India, Manmohan Singh will be remembered for laying the foundation of an economically strong India, Nair added.

"The country is making progress and this process of progress will only accelerate. But just as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru laid the foundation of a democratic India, Manmohan Singh laid the foundation of an economically strong and modern India. The history will record and appreciate the lasting nature of the contributions that Manmohan Singh made. He was a personification of humility," he said.

The last rites of former PM Singh will be performed near Rajghat on Saturday and the mortal remains will be kept at AICC HQ for public viewing tomorrow between 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

Several politicians and personalities from all walks of life have been expressing their sorrow over the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night said that condoled the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh saying that India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932. Apart from being an economist, Manmohan Singh served as Reserve Bank of India governor from 1982-1985. He was the 13th PM of India with his tenure from 2004-2014 and was the longest-serving PM after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

Serving as the finance minister of India in PV Narasimha Rao's government, Singh has been given credit for economic liberalisation in the country in 1991. The reforms made the Indian economy more accessible to foreign investors, which increased FDI and reduced government control. It greatly contributed to the country's economic growth.

Manmohan Singh's government also introduced the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), which later came to be known as MGNREGA.

The Right to Information Act (RTI) was passed in 2005 under the Manmohan Singh government, which made the transparency of information between the government and the public better.

Dr Manmohan Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years. (ANI)