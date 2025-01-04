India Mourns Nuclear Scientist Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram, Architect of Strategic Weapons Development

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Dr Rajagopala Chidambaram, a pivotal figure in India's nuclear programme on Saturday. Praising his groundbreaking contributions to the nation's scientific and strategic advancements, Modi said Dr Chidambaram's efforts would continue to inspire future generations and be remembered with gratitude by the nation.

Prime Minister Modi wrote in a post on the social media site X, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram. He was one of the key architects of India's nuclear programme and made ground-breaking contributions in strengthening India's scientific and strategic capabilities."

"He will be remembered with gratitude by the whole nation and his efforts will inspire generations to come," the post added on X.

Highlighting his pivotal role in India's nuclear program, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh, expressed grief over his demise and said, "Saddened to learn about the passing away this morning of eminent nuclear scientist Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram, who led India's Atomic Energy Commission and played a key role in the development of strategic weapons."

Singh further added on X, "Dr Chidambaram's role in the two nuclear tests conducted by India was memorable. He also had the distinction of being Principal Scientific Advisor to the Govt of India for 17 years. My sincere condolences to his family members and the entire scientific fraternity of India."

As accolades poured in, Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram's illustrious journey came into focus. After his early education in Meerut and Chennai, he completed his Ph.D. at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, from where he also later received his D.Sc Degree. He joined the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in 1962 and became its Director in 1990.

Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram held a number of high-profile roles throughout his career, including Principal Scientific Adviser to the Indian government (2001-2018), chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, director of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (1990-1993), and secretary to the Indian government, Department of Atomic Energy (1993-2000).

Dr. Chidambaram's stellar career also earned him a host of prestigious awards, reflecting his immense contributions to science and technology. These include the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the Indian Institute of Science in 1991 and the Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Centenary International Visiting Fellowship by the Indian National Science Academy in 1992.

He received the C.V. Raman Birth Centenary Award from the Indian Science Congress Association in 1995 and was named the Distinguished Materials Scientist of the Year by the Materials Research Society of India in 1996.

In the same year, he was also awarded the R.D. Birla Award by the Indian Physics Association. The Homi Bhabha Lifetime Achievement Award from the Indian Nuclear Society in 2006 and the General President Medal at the Indian Science Congress in 2007 further acknowledged his achievements.

He published more than 200 research articles in peer-reviewed journals, all of which were conducted in India. (ANI)