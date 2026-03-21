India marks 2 years of EFTA trade pact, celebrates National IP Awards

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday highlighted key achievements of the ministry over the past week, including progress on trade agreements, innovation recognition and export promotion initiatives.

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Marking two years of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), the minister said the pact has begun yielding results, with Iceland investing $30 million in Maharashtra’s fisheries sector.

“The agreement has created an investment pathway with a legally binding investment commitment of $100 billion over 15 years, with the potential to create 1 million direct jobs,” the minister said on X.

Goyal also said the National Intellectual Property (IP) Awards were presented to recognise contributions from scientists, innovators, MSMEs, entrepreneurs and academic institutions, including IITs, for driving India’s innovation-led growth.

Highlighting support for women entrepreneurs, he said 11 women MSME leaders were honoured with the FICCI FLO National MSME Awards for their excellence.

The minister added that with nearly 65 per cent of developed markets now covered under India’s free trade agreements (FTAs), domestic manufacturers have growing opportunities to integrate into global supply chains.

He further said a meeting was held with members of the Consultative Committee on Promotion of Export of Marine Products, where discussions focused on enhancing value addition, improving global competitiveness, strengthening infrastructure and ensuring better compliance standards.

On the export front, Goyal noted that the first consignment of 25 metric tonnes of GI-tagged Joha rice from Assam has been shipped to the United Kingdom and Italy.

“Earlier, Joha rice was exported to Vietnam and five Middle Eastern countries,” he said.

Moreover, the minister on Friday held a conversation with Patrik Jonsson, Executive Vice President and President, Lilly International, USA, in which he discussed India’s growth, Eli Lilly and Company’s expanding operations and investments in India, and steps to further strengthen ‘Make in India for the world’.

In addition, a virtual interaction between Harry Theoharis, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Greece, and Goyal was held on the same day, during which they discussed ways to further deepen India–Greece cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, maritime connectivity and other areas of mutual interest.

--IANS

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