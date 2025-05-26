India maintains firm & uncompromising stance against terrorism: VP Dhankhar

Narsinghpur, May 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a firm decision, one unprecedented in the past seventy years – that India maintains a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism, enforcing strict measures to eliminate any threats, said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Narsinghpur on Monday.

While addressing a gathering of farmers and industrialists in Narsinghpur (170 km from Bhopal), the Vice President said that Operation Sindoor has served as a decisive response to Pahalgam, demonstrating India's formidable strength to the world.

He affirmed that the nation will no longer endure the scourge of terrorism. A wave of patriotism has swept across the country, uniting its people in steadfast opposition to any threat against national security.

The decree that “blood and water will never flow together” serves as a stern proclamation of nation’s unanimous democratic decision, the Vice President said and demanded from citizens that they must pledge allegiance to the call of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi —that above all, “we are Indians, and no private interest shall ever supersede the nation’s welfare.”

The India of today stands self-assured, indomitable, and courageous, he said.

The Vice President declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imparted a profound message—that those who desecrate sacred traditions have forfeited their right to remain upon this earth.

He extolled the military's precision in striking across international borders, an act executed with unerring accuracy. None demands proof, for the wounded themselves stand as testimony to the veracity of what had happened. The nation now resonates with a spirit of unyielding patriotism, a sentiment that marks a significant triumph, he said.

The inevitable march towards becoming the third global superpower is underway. The path to a prosperous and developed India wends its way through the fields and villages, where agriculture remains the nation’s true wealth, the Vice President further said.

He further reflected upon the remarkable economic strides India has made over the past decade. The country, once mired in frailty, has ascended to the position of the world's fourth-largest economy, surpassing formidable nations such as Japan.

On the transformation of agriculture in India during the past decade, the Vice President said, the farmer sacrifices immensely for India's progress. To fortify this economic transformation, the agricultural sector must embrace enterprise and innovation.

Farmers must not only till the land but also understand the art of commerce and industry. Vice President laid emphasis and observed that in America, the earnings of a farming household exceed those of an ordinary family.

“If India seeks to propel itself further, parliamentarians and legislators must take an oath to cultivate and uplift agriculture-based industrial villages,” he said.

They must pledge their devotion to advancing such endeavours. With farmers at the helm of entrepreneurship, India’s destiny will be inscribed upon its verdant fields, heralding a future of enduring prosperity, the Vice President further said.

