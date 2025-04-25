"India lost a great space scientist": BJP's Basavaraj Bommai condoles demise of former ISRO Chairman Kasturirangan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 25 (ANI): Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai on Friday condoled the death of renowned scientist and former ISRO Chairman Dr K Kasturirangan, saying he played a key role in elevating India's stature in the space sector through his invaluable contributions as ISRO Chairman.

In a post on X, Bommai said, "It is with great sadness that we hear the news of the demise of renowned scientist and former ISRO Chairman K. Kasturirangan. He played a key role in elevating India's stature in the space sector through his invaluable contributions as ISRO Chairman. He made a significant impact in the field of education as well, serving as the Chairman of the Draft Committee for the National Education Policy and as the Chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission."

Bommai added in the post, "His achievements in science and space earned him numerous national and international accolades. He also served as a Rajya Sabha member and a member of the Planning Commission. In recognition of his contributions, the Government of India honoured him with Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan awards. With his passing, India has become poorer by losing a great space scientist. May God give strength to his family to bear this loss and may his soul rest in eternal peace."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the demise of former ISRO chairman Dr K Kasturirangan, saying his visionary leadership and selfless contribution to the nation will always be remembered.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dr K Kasturirangan, a towering figure in India's scientific and educational journey. His visionary leadership and selfless contribution to the nation will always be remembered. He served ISRO with great diligence, steering India's space programme to new heights, for which we also received global recognition. His leadership also witnessed ambitious satellite launches and focused on innovation."

Former ISRO chairman Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan passed away in Bengaluru today at the age of 84. His body will be kept in Raman Research Institute (RRI) for paying last respects on Sunday, from 10 am- 12 pm.

"Dr K Kasturirangan has left for heavenly abode this morning at 1043 am at his residence in Bangalore. His body will be kept in Raman Research Institute (RRI) for paying last respects on Sunday, April 27th, from 1000- 1200 hrs," ISRO PRO said.

A recipient of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, Dr K Kasturirangan served as the chairman of ISRO for nine years from 1994 to 2003. He had also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha (2003-09) and a member of the Planning Commission of India. He played a key role in shaping India's education policy as the chairman of the committee that drafted the National Education Policy 2020. (ANI)

