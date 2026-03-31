India leads in issuing biodiversity access certificates: Environment Ministry

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) India has emerged as the global leader in issuing Internationally Recognised Certificates of Compliance (IRCCs) under the Nagoya Protocol on Access and Benefit-Sharing (ABS), accounting for more than 56 per cent of all certificates issued worldwide, an Environment Ministry official said on Tuesday.

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According to the latest data on the ABS Clearing-House, India has issued 3,561 IRCCs out of a global total of 6,311, placing it far ahead of all other countries in implementing the protocol, the official said in a statement.

Out of 142 countries registered on the ABS Clearing-House, a global platform that promotes transparency and accountability, only 34 have issued IRCCs so far.

India is followed by France with 964 certificates, Spain (320), Argentina (257), Panama (156) and Kenya (144).

This reaffirms India's strong commitment to fair and transparent use of biological resources and or associated knowledge, the official added.

Under the 2010 Nagoya Protocol, countries granting commercial access to genetic resources and associated traditional knowledge are required to issue IRCCs.

These certificates serve as official evidence that Prior Informed Consent has been obtained and that Mutually Agreed Terms have been established between users and providers of resources.

The details are then uploaded to the ABS Clearing-House.

"IRCCs play a crucial role in tracking how genetic resources are used, from research and innovation to eventual commercial applications, ensuring that benefits are shared fairly with the provider country," the statement said.

"India's leading position reflects the effective implementation of its ABS framework under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, implemented through the National Biodiversity Authority at the central level, State Biodiversity Boards/Union territory Biodiversity Councils at the state level and Biodiversity Management Committees at the local level," it added.

Streamlined procedures and strong institutional mechanisms have enabled efficient processing of applications and ensured compliance with international obligations.

This achievement highlights India's proactive role in global biodiversity governance and its continued efforts to promote the fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from the use of biological resources, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.

"It also aligns with international goals on biodiversity conservation and sustainable use, strengthening India's position as a key player in implementing global environmental agreements," the statement said.

--IANS

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