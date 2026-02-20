India, Japan technology ties to play key role in shaping digital future

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) The growing technological ties between India and Japan in the electronics hardware sector have emerged as a new factor in cementing the strong economic and strategic relations between the world’s largest democracy and Asia’s tech giant.

As semiconductors, generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), and digital public infrastructure (DPI) redefine the nature of global influence, this burgeoning “tech alliance” stands as the most vital strategic partnership in the region. Following the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit in late 2025, it is clear that this is no longer just about trade; it is about the architecture of a free and open digital future, according to an article in India Narrative.

While India brings a vast reach and a massive, youthful user base, Japan contributes the reliability of high-end manufacturing and long-term capital. Together, they construct a resilient democratic counterweight to authoritarian, state-dominated digital models, the article states.

The strength of this alliance lies in its complementary nature. India has emerged as the world’s ultimate proving ground for digital transformation at scale. The “India Stack”, a revolutionary layering of Aadhaar’s biometric identity, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and the newer “Agri-Stack,” has propelled a billion people into the formal economy. These systems have allowed India to leapfrog traditional infrastructural hurdles, proving that digital public goods can drive inclusive growth, the article observes.

The article cites the example of the joint venture between Tata Electronics and Japan’s semiconductor giant, ROHM Co., Ltd., formed in December 2025, as an example of this synergy. Under this agreement, the Tata Group is utilising its newly commissioned $3.2 billion (Rs 27,000 crore) Jagiroad facility in Assam to assemble and test ROHM’s India-designed automotive-grade power semiconductors used in manufacturing the next generation of electric vehicles. By combining ROHM’s mature device technology with Tata’s scaling “Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test” (OSAT) capabilities, the partnership has reduced lead times for the Indian automotive market. This collaboration, which entered mass production in early 2026, serves as a blueprint for the “Silicon Shield”, proving that Indian manufacturing can meet Japanese precision standards to serve a global market, the article observes.

While India’s software excellence is undisputed, its dependence on foreign hardware has historically been a strategic Achilles’ heel. The supply chain shocks of the early 2020s taught a hard lesson: technology can be weaponised. Japan’s prowess in semiconductor materials, photoresists, and lithography equipment, where it holds a dominant global market share, offers the perfect antidote, the article states.

Through the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0, launched in the February 2026 Budget, the two nations have moved to a co-dependent ecosystem where Indian chip design talent merges with Japanese industrial leadership, the article points out.

It also highlights that the Union Budget 2026-27 solidified this by expanding the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) with an Rs 40,000 crore outlay. This fund specifically targets the “missing middle” of the supply chain, encouraging Japanese SMEs to set up specialised manufacturing units in India’s new electronics clusters in Dholera and Sanand. This is not merely about assembling devices; it is about owning the Intellectual Property (IP) of the chips that power everything from smart cities to defence systems, the article points out.

