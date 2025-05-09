India is not the aggressor but will respond when attacked: Cong leader TS Singh Deo

Ambikapur, May 9 (IANS) Amid rising tension between India and Pakistan, senior Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, T.S. Singh Deo, on Friday commended the Indian armed forces for their measured and effective response to Pakistani aggression. He said that the current conflict is being fought more on a technological front than traditional ground combat.

“Wars today are highly technology-driven,” Singh Deo said. “So far, no army has physically crossed the border; the current strikes are being carried out using modern missile systems. From what we’re seeing so far, India’s S-400 air defence system is receiving a lot of attention and proving to be highly effective. That’s something we are proud of,” he told IANS.

He further highlighted India’s long-term investment in science and defence innovation: “Over the decades, our scientists have developed systems and technologies that have empowered our armed forces to fight strongly. India has brilliant scientists whose contributions since independence have been invaluable. We are not only able to successfully defend against attacks but also carry out precision strikes on terrorist hideouts.”

Referring to the government’s official communication, Singh Deo noted: “Statements from the Defence Minister, Home Minister, External Affairs Minister, and senior officials all convey one message — India is not initiating attacks. The strike was a response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, in which 26 innocent, unarmed tourists were killed. India responded, but there is no indication of further escalation unless provoked.”

He clarified that India remains committed to peace but will respond when attacked: “Whenever Pakistan violates the ceasefire, our army responds appropriately. The message from India's top leadership has been consistent and clear — we are not aggressors, but we will defend ourselves when needed.”

Singh Deo further said: “If Pakistan takes serious action against the terrorists operating from its soil, there will be no need for war.”

