India in talks with UAE, Netherlands to nominate Chhath Mahaparva for UNESCO tag

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Seeking to get Chhath Mahaparva a UNESCO recognition, the Ministry of Culture held talks with diplomatic representatives of the United Arab Emirates, Suriname, and the Netherlands here on Tuesday, an official said.

Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal sought cooperation from the diplomatic representatives for the multinational nomination of Chhath Mahaparva for inscription on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity under the 2003 Convention, a move that promises to expand the nation’s soft power.

The meeting was also attended by officials from the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of External Affairs, Sangeet Natak Akademi, and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.

The diplomatic representatives welcomed the initiative, acknowledging the festival’s importance among the Indian diaspora in their countries and assured support for the nomination.

Later, the Secretary also held a virtual interaction with Indian Ambassadors and High Commissioners to Mauritius, Fiji, Suriname, the UAE, and the Netherlands, who expressed full cooperation in identifying communities and facilitating data for the nomination process.

Chhath Mahaparva, dedicated to the Sun God and Goddess Chhathi Maiya, is one of India’s oldest festivals, celebrated widely in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and across diaspora communities in Mauritius, Fiji, Suriname, the UAE, and the Netherlands.

Known for its ecological and egalitarian ethos, the festival promotes reverence for nature, sustainability, inclusivity, and community spirit. Participation transcends caste, creed, and religion, with rituals emphasising simplicity, devotion, and self-discipline.

The proposed multinational nomination of Chhath Mahaparva holds immense significance for India. Its recognition by UNESCO would showcase India’s living cultural traditions and universal values on the global stage while strengthening cultural pride among diaspora communities worldwide.

It reflects India’s leadership in promoting shared heritage and international cultural cooperation under the UNESCO framework. It will also enhance India’s soft power by deepening goodwill with partner nations and reaffirming India’s role as a custodian of living traditions, said an official statement.

Most importantly, such recognition will ensure systematic documentation, transmission, and preservation of this age-old festival, safeguarding its practices for future generations.

With 15 elements already inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List, India is among the leading countries in safeguarding intangible cultural heritage. The multinational nomination of Chhath Mahaparva for the 2026-27 cycle is another milestone in India’s cultural diplomacy and commitment to safeguarding living traditions, said the statement.

