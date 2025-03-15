India, ILO discuss fair wages, gig workers' welfare and decent work conditions

New Delhi: India and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) on Saturday discussed the determination and operationalisation of living wages, gig and platform workers' welfare and decent work in value chains.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment said the Indian delegation participated in the 353rd governing body meeting of the International Labour Organisation in Geneva, which is being held in Geneva, Switzerland, from March 10 to March 20.

The Indian delegation, led by Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, made several interventions on key issues, showcasing India's achievements, learnings and perspectives to advance the shared agenda of promoting labour welfare, social justice and quality employment generation globally.

As per the ministry's release, India extended its support to ILO on the organization of the UN-led Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, Qatar, later this year, as it aims at reinforcing the social dimension of the 2030 Agenda for Social Development.

India's inspiring progress in promoting social justice and development was highlighted, as India has doubled its social protection coverage to 48.8 percent, increasing the average global social protection coverage by over 5 percent, the ministry added.

In this context, contribution of India's flagship institutions and schemes such as EPFO (7.37 crore contributing members), ESIC (14.4 crore beneficiaries), e-Shram Portal (30.6 crore registered unorganized members), PM Jan Arogya Yojana (60 crore beneficiaries) and Targeted PDS (food security to 81.35 crore beneficiaries) was acknowledged.

The ministry added that India, as one of the largest countries of origin of migrant workers and recipient of the highest remittances, reiterated its support for greater global cooperation in promoting well-managed, skills-based migration pathways.

The ILO was urged to enhance its efforts to generate global momentum for securing social protection and rights for migrant workers through bilateral labour migration and social security agreements.

India also extended its support for ILO's proposal to convene the first Tripartite Global Forum on Migration under the ILO-based Global Coalition for Social Justice. With India as a leading partner of the Global Coalition, the ministry added. (ANI)