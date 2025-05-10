India hit 8 military bases in Pakistan, including Sialkot station: Centre

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) India responded strongly to Pakistan’s repeated drone and missile attacks and hit at least eight military targets inside Pakistan on Friday night with precision, thereby causing significant damage, the Centre told the Press, as part of a special briefing on 'Operation Sindoor'.

Six Pakistani military bases were targeted with precision while one radar site and one aviation base was targeted in Indian strikes, informed the special team led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, flanked by two women officers Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

“Pakistan military bases at Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian were targeted through air launch, precision ammunition and fighter jets. A radar site in Pasrur and an aviation base in Sialkot were also targeted with precision ammunition. During these actions, India ensured minimum collateral damage and losses," Wing Commander Vyomika Singh told the Press.

She said that Indian armed forces resorted to retaliatory action and targeted technical installations, command and control centres, radar sites and arms store inside Pakistan after it deliberately targeted air bases last night.

"Pakistan attacked Indian bases in Udhampur, Pathankot and Bathinda among other stations last night," the team admitted but dismissed reports that there were severe damages.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh also displayed the time-stamp images of the military facilities to negate Pakistan's false claims of having targeted these IAF bases.

The special team, helmed by the Foreign Secretary also spotlighted how Pakistan, a safe haven for terrorists was brazenly trying to escalate the situation. They said that they have ample information of Pakistan moving its troops to border areas.

"The Pakistani military has been observed as moving their troops into forward areas, indicating offensive intent to further escalate the situation. Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness. All hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded to appropriately,” the Wing Commander said.

