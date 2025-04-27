"India has to be protected and my party has taken stand on it": Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 27 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday while commenting on Chief Minister Siddaramiah's "not in favour of war" statement following the Pahalgam attack said that his party had taken a stand for the "country's protection."

"We want to keep this country united. So, whatever the CM has spoken, I dont want to comment on it.... India has to be protected and my party has already taken a stand on it..." Shivakumar said speaking to the mediapersons.

"There has been a security lapse in this incident. We are not in favour of war. Steps should be taken to tighten security measures in the Kashmir region. The central government should increase security to ensure peace in Kashmir," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya stated that it was for the leadership of the government to take the call.

The BJP MP also said it was for the Army to take the call.

Speaking to ANI, Surya said "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statement that we must not take severe action against Pakistan is highly condemnable and objectionable. Who are we to take this call? It is for the army. It is for the leadership of the government to take this call. For those who have massacred our people brutally, if we don't take action against them, should we do Aarti? Should we give them some awards? Should we call them here and in front of the Vidhan Sabha and felicitate them?"

He further stated that the Chief Minister should have at least demanded strict action and condemned the attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed.

"The Chief Minister should realise that he represents a state where three people have been killed brutally by these terrorists, and the least he can do is demand strict action and condemn what has happened..." he further said.

On April 26, Siddaramaiah said that he was not in favour of "war" with Pakistan and cited concerns regarding "security lapse" in the deadly terrorist attack, which killed 26 people. He called for strengthening security in the Kashmir valley to ensure peace. (ANI)

