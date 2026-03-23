India has ample reserves of fertilisers, ethanol blending helps save oil import: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) India has ample reserves of fertilisers for farmers and its import has also been diversified, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, adding that in the Kharif season, the country is aiming for adequate sowing.

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Addressing the Parliament, PM Modi said the government has kept adequate reserves of fertilisers.

"We have taken several steps in previous years to support farmers. Fertiliser import has been diversified. We have also given the alternative of ‘Make in India fertiliser’ to the farmers," the Prime Minister stressed while speaking on the broader West Asia crisis in the Lok Sabha.

The impact on farmers and their requirement for fertiliser for the Kharif season has been assessed by the government. The measures taken in the last few years to maintain adequate stocks of fertilisers will ensure timely availability and food security, the Prime Minister said.

Farmers have been given more than 22 lakh solar pumps to reduce the dependence on diesel, he added.

PM Modi further stated that India's focus on ethanol blending and production is also bearing fruit in such testing times.

"Because of ethanol blending, we now import 4.5 crore fewer barrels of oil every year," he noted.

"Central government has given 15,000 e-buses to the state government as our focus on alternate fuels is making the future safer," he added.

“Today, energy is the backbone of the economy. West Asia is a major source of global energy needs. The government is taking measures to minimise the impact of the disruptions in the Middle East, and fundamentals of the Indian economy are very strong," PM Modi highlighted.

In the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by PM Modi, to review the West Asia situation, on Sunday, alternate sources of fertilisers were also discussed to ensure continued availability in the future. It was also determined that an adequate supply of coal stocks at all power plants will ensure no shortage of electricity in India.

Moreover, several measures were discussed to diversify sources of imports required by chemicals, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and other industrial sectors. Similarly, new export destinations to promote Indian goods will be developed in the near future.

--IANS

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