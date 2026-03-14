India has adequate fertiliser stocks ahead of Kharif 2026 despite global disruptions: Sources

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) India has adequate fertiliser stocks ahead of the 2026 Kharif sowing season, with supplies of key nutrients such as urea, diammonium phosphate (DAP) and NPK available at comfortable levels despite supply disruptions arising from the ongoing Iran conflict, government sources said on Saturday.

Read More

According to the sources, urea stocks currently stand at about 62 lakh tonnes, nearly 10 lakh tonnes higher than the level recorded during the same period last year.

DAP stocks are estimated at around 25 lakh tonnes -- almost double the year-ago level -- while NPK stocks have reached a record 56 lakh tonnes compared with 31 lakh tonnes last year.

Domestic production is also expected to support fertiliser availability in the coming months.

While Normal urea output is estimated at around 25 lakh tonnes per month, although production in March is likely to be lower at about 17 lakh tonnes as some plants have advanced maintenance schedules to optimise gas usage.

The government has also accelerated imports.

A global tender for urea was advanced earlier this year, with orders placed for about 13.5 lakh tonnes in mid-February.

They said nearly 90 per cent of the imported urea is expected to arrive in India by the end of March.

The government has also approved spot gas procurement through the Empowered Pool Management Committee (EPMC), with GAIL expected to conduct the first phase of purchases shortly.

On the import front, fertiliser shipments from Russia continue uninterrupted, while supplies from Russia and Morocco are currently being routed through the Cape of Good Hope due to disruptions in traditional shipping routes.

India’s five-year supply agreement with Saudi Arabia for DAP also remains operational, ensuring steady imports of the key fertiliser.

Officials said fertiliser stocks are expected to remain comfortable ahead of the peak Kharif demand period, which typically begins around mid-May.

However, they added that the overall outlook will also depend on the progress and timing of the monsoon.

Authorities are also monitoring fertiliser sales across 652 districts through a digital tracking system to detect abnormal sales patterns and prevent hoarding or diversion.

--IANS

ag/pgh