India-France: Key Partners in a Multipolar World, Says EAM Jaishankar at National Museum Event

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday highlighted the India-France relationship and stated that both nations see each other as important poles in this multipolar world, calling it a "very strong relationship."

Speaking at the signing ceremony of the National Museum with France Museums Development for the upcoming Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum, Jaishankar said, "A few words about India and France. Most of you again would be aware that for us this has been a very strong relationship. India and France see in each other important poles in a multipolar world."

"When you hear India and France talk about how we see the world in our way, not necessarily in terms of how others might want to define it, it's our history and heritage that gives us the confidence to take those positions. So when we deepen our cultural collaboration, we are also actually adding to a particular kind of relationship which we believe would create a new and more democratic world government," he added.

Further, France's Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou expressed strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, particularly highlighting the shared cultural aspirations between the two nations.

"France is eager to embrace the vision of PM of India. We also share the same vision which is for the culture," said Mathou.

Earlier, Jaishankar met journalists from 15 East and Southern African countries in Delhi.

Jaishankar spoke to them about the transformation underway in India, India's commitment to Globthe al South and expanding India-Africa ties.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to meet journalists from 15 East and Southern African countries today in Delhi. Spoke to them about the transformation underway in India, India's commitment to Global South and expanding India-Africa ties. Appreciate their interest in India's foreign policy choices, trade ties with Africa and cooperation on digital public infrastructure." —ANI