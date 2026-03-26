India features in global city-led climate solutions report

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Eleven transformative, public-sector-led solutions, comprising two from India, showing how cities and regions can rapidly scale climate solutions, are showcased in a new report on Thursday from built environment consultancy Arup and supported by The Earthshot Prize, the world’s most prestigious and impactful environmental award.

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Cities house over 55 per cent of the global population, a share projected to reach 68 per cent by 2050. They account for more than 70 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions and consume around three-quarters of global energy, making them both the greatest contributors to the climate emergency and the places where its impacts are most concentrated.

Yet their density, innovation, and governance make them powerful engines for climate action, capable of driving systemic, inclusive, and scalable change.

The “Champions of Change: How cities and regions are designing a low carbon, climate resilient future” report provides a greenprint for replicating and scaling innovations that deliver measurable social, economic, and environmental benefits.

Designed to move beyond inspiration and into implementation, this report offers a practical guide for mayors, planners, and policymakers ready to design a sustainable, resilient future.

Around the world, urban leaders are already delivering climate innovations that are cutting emissions, protecting people, and driving new economic opportunities, from Durban’s Transformative Riverine Management Programme that has removed nearly 58,000 tons of solid waste from rivers, to Bogotá’s Earthshot Prize-winning mobility strategy which has cut travel times by 20 per cent and reduced air pollution by 24 per cent since 2018.

The Indian transformative entities that featured in the Champions for Change report are:

Tamil Nadu’s Climate Action for Resilient Ecosystems and Societies, a government-backed cross-sector climate company, has avoided 3.75 million tons of carbon dioxide and restored over 200,000 hectares of forests, wetlands, and coastal ecosystems.

Gujarat’s Particulate Cap and Trade System, the world’s first emissions trading scheme for particulate matter, has incentivised industries to reduce pollution through a market-based approach, driving a 20–30 per cent reduction in particulate matter emissions.

Responding to the report, Jason Knauf, Chief Executive Officer of The Earthshot Prize, said that for five years, together with Founding Partner Arup, they have been cultivating a network of cities and practitioners who share an unwavering belief that cities are uniquely positioned as both a major driver of the devastating impact of climate change, but also an integral part of the solution.

He said the Champions for Change report brings this belief to life by showcasing some of the most pioneering initiatives in action today.

Born out of dynamic perspectives and tangible solutions, the report is a manifesto for optimism and a handbook for those wanting to emulate powerful ideas to accelerate towards a more prosperous, sustainable future for all.

--IANS

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