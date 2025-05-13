India exposes Pakistan’s S-400 lies with one picture from Adampur

Adampur, May 13 (IANS) Pakistan claimed it destroyed India’s premier airbase in Adampur. It also claimed that its China-made JF-17 jets wiped out the Russian-origin S-400 missile defence system stationed there. It claimed it took out fighter jets, radar stations, and killed 60 Indian soldiers.

But one image from this morning has silenced all of it. A photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing at Adampur Air Force Station — saluting soldiers with a fully operational S-400 system clearly visible behind him — came as India's most direct rebuttal to Pakistan’s disinformation campaign.

“This isn’t just a picture. It’s a message. A takedown. A fact check Pakistan wasn’t prepared for,” said sources.

Sources added that Islamabad’s claims were based on morphed satellite imagery. The truth is that Adampur played a key role last week in intercepting waves of missiles and drones fired by Pakistan in retaliation for Operation Sindoor — India’s tri-service strike against terrorist bases across Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“Earlier this morning, I went to Air Force Station Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness,” PM Modi posted on X.

Officials said this is likely the first time India has publicly released a photograph showing its S-400 system, widely regarded as one of the most advanced missile defence platforms in the world.

In last week’s 100-hour escalation, Pakistan targeted multiple military installations across Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. It also launched attacks on civilian areas in Ferozepur, Punjab. Indian forces, however, reported minimal damage.

Meanwhile, India backed its own precision strikes with evidence — satellite visuals confirming hits on at least 11 Pakistani military installations, including the Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi, just 10 km from Pakistan’s army headquarters.

As for Pakistan’s claims? Government sources had one word: "Lies." And the image from Adampur — the Prime Minister saluting the soldiers, the S-400 standing tall in the background — says everything else.

--IANS

brt/dan