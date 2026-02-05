India emerges as trusted global partner amid shifting 'World Order': PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted India's rising stature in a rapidly evolving global landscape and underscored the nation's economic resilience and strategic positioning.

Read More

In his reply during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address to the Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister Modi observed that the world is transitioning to a new global order at an unprecedented pace.

He asserted that India has firmly established itself as a trusted partner for numerous countries, standing shoulder to shoulder with them while extending support through its capabilities to promote global welfare.

He emphasised that the "Global South" has become a central topic of international discourse, and India has emerged as its strong and consistent voice across multiple platforms.

Referring to India's proactive economic diplomacy, the Prime Minister pointed out that the country is forging "future-ready trade deals". He mentioned the recent conclusion of deals with nine nations and described the agreement with the European Union as the "mother of deals," reflecting the scale and significance of these partnerships.

Addressing the absence of opposition members who had walked out earlier amid disruptions, PM Modi remarked that they would need to explain why, during their tenure, other countries had been reluctant to enter into trade deals with India.

The Prime Minister also contrasted India's demographic advantage with the challenges faced by several developed nations, where ageing populations are straining resources. He noted that while those countries grapple with demographic decline, India is advancing rapidly with a youthful and dynamic population that serves as a vital talent pool driven by dreams, determination, and capabilities.

He described Bharat as a ray of hope for the world, a nation capable of providing solutions to global challenges.

On the economic front, PM Modi highlighted that among major economies, India continues to register high growth rates. He described the combination of high growth and low inflation as unique and a clear indicator of the strength and stability of the Indian economy. This achievement, he said, positions India favourably to meet future demands and contribute meaningfully on the international stage.

The speech came against the backdrop of ongoing parliamentary tensions, with opposition protests leading to walkouts in both Houses earlier in the session.

--IANS

sktr/vd