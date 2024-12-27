India Declares Seven-Day Mourning to Honour Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: The Central government has declared a seven-day period of state mourning across India, starting December 26 following the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

As a mark of respect, a Union Home Ministry message reads, the mourning period will be observed from December 26, 2024, to January 1, 2025 both days inclusive.

"During this period the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India where it is regularly flown and there will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning. It has also been decided that the state funeral will be accorded to late Dr. Manmohan Singh," the message mentions.

It further pointed that the "national flag shall also fly half-mast on the day of funeral in all Indian missions and High Commissions of India abroad."

The message also mentions that the Government of India has announced with profound sorrow the death of Manmohan Singh on December 26 at AIIMS hospital, New Delhi.

Singh passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 92. He served as India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and is remembered for his pivotal role in shaping the country's economic reforms and global diplomacy. His leadership and contributions to the nation have left an indelible mark, making his loss a moment of profound grief for the entire country.

Singh is survived by his wife Gurcharan Singh and three daughters.

A globally renowned economist, Singh began his political journey during the 1991 economic crisis when then-Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao appointed him as Finance Minister. Known for spearheading transformative economic reforms in the 1990s, he leaves behind a distinguished legacy of political and economic contributions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also condoled the demise of former Prime Minister on Thursday. (ANI)