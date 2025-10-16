India committed to ensure elderly live with dignity: Anupriya Patel at WHO meet

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) India is committed to ensure people of all ages, especially the elderly, live with dignity, security and care, said Anupriya Singh Patel, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.

Speaking at the Ministerial Roundtable of the 78th Session of the WHO Regional Committee of South-East Asia in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Patel reaffirmed India's continued commitment to promote healthy ageing through strengthened primary healthcare, based on a comprehensive and people-centric system for the elderly.

The two-day Ministerial Meeting, held in October from 13-15, the deliberations around the theme “Healthy Ageing through strengthened primary health care.”

“Guided by the vision of the Prime Minister’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’, India remains committed to ensuring that every stage of life, including old age, is lived with dignity, security, and care,” she stated.

Union Minister emphasised that ageing must be viewed as an opportunity for inclusive growth and social transformation.

Patel highlighted that with 153 million citizens aged 60 years and above, India is witnessing a major demographic transition, and to ensure that the elderly receive equitable, accessible, and affordable health care services tailored to their needs, the government has taken several important measures.

This includes the National Programme for Healthcare of the Elderly (NPHCE), which is now operational in 92 per cent of districts, and forms the cornerstone of India’s efforts to deliver preventive, promotive, curative, and rehabilitative services for senior citizens through a primary healthcare approach.

Further strengthening financial protection of the elderly population, the Ayushman Bharat’s Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) has been expanded to cover all citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of income.

"The scheme will benefit nearly 60 million elderly persons across 45 million families, providing cashless hospital care of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year in both public and empanelled private hospitals," the Minister said.

At the regional roundtable, Patel called for enhanced regional cooperation among WHO South-East Asia member states to strengthen the integration of Primary Health Care and Long-Term Care (PHC-LTC).

India proposed "establishing a regional platform for knowledge sharing and innovation on PHC-LTC; investing in capacity building and training programmes for the geriatric and caregiving workforce across countries; and promoting technological innovations and health solutions that support independent and dignified living for older adults".

