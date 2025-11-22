India committed to disaster risk reduction in Asia-Pacific: MoS Nityanand Rai

New Delhi: Minister of State for Home Affairs and Disaster Management Nityanand Rai on Saturday reaffirmed the country's commitment to enhance regional collaboration and implement innovative strategies for disaster risk reduction in the Asia-Pacific region.

Speaking at the 10th Session of the Asian and Pacific Centre for Development of Disaster Information Management (APDIM) on Inclusive Disaster Risk Data Governance held at Vigyan Bhawan, the MoS emphasised India's commitment to regional disaster resilience and cooperation.

He highlighted that under India's Chairmanship and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will champion a comprehensive capacity-building agenda covering risk assessment, geospatial applications, impact-based forecasting, early warning dissemination, and climate-resilient infrastructure planning.

India reaffirmed its dedication to working closely with APDIM and regional partners to reduce disaster and climate risks across Asia-Pacific.

The partnership with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP), APDIM, and other multilateral forums is guided by PM Modi's 10-Point Agenda for Disaster Risk Reduction, he said.

This agenda emphasises investments at the local level, leveraging technology, fostering networks among universities and research centres, strengthening risk data, and promoting regional cooperation, he said.

The session concluded with a shared commitment to enhance regional collaboration and implement innovative strategies for disaster risk reduction in the Asia-Pacific region.

During the deliberations, the specific agenda of Governing Council discussions on previous year activities on APDIM; activities to be undertaken in 2026 and the strategic work plan 2026-2030.

The outcomes of this meeting will guide APDIM's overall programme of work and also contribute to advancing the goals of the Sendai Framework and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The tenth session of the Governing Council was attended by delegation heads and representatives from member states, including Bangladesh, Iran, Maldives, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, and Turkey, along with observer representatives from Tajikistan.

The session was also attended by Stephen Cooper, Director of Administration at the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP); Letizia Rossano, Director of APDIM; Mostafa Mohanghegh, Senior Coordinator of APDIM; and other officials from the APDIM Secretariat, Iran, and observer organisations.

--IANS