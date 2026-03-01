India closely monitoring the situation: MoS Pabitra Margherita on Middle East conflict

Guwahati, March 1 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on Sunday, voiced concern over the safety of Indian citizens abroad following a major military escalation in the Middle East that has seen coordinated strikes by the US and Israel on Iran's leadership, including the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Read More

Speaking to reporters in Assam's Majuli, MoS Margherita said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and relevant authorities are closely monitoring the evolving situation to ensure the security of Indians travelling or residing overseas.

"In view of the intense situation unfolding in the Middle East, particularly after the significant strikes on Iran, the MEA concerned is observing the entire scenario with sharp vigilance," he added.

"Instructions have already been issued for the protection and assistance of students, tourists and all Indians currently abroad."

The recent military campaign, part of a joint US-Israeli operation against Iranian nuclear and military targets, intensified dramatically when Iranian state media confirmed on Sunday that Khamenei, who had led the Islamic Republic for more than three decades, was killed in the airstrikes.

A 40-day national mourning period has been declared in Iran.

Reports say the strikes, code-named "Operation Epic Fury", targeted Tehran, Natanz and other strategic locations, prompting significant destruction and a volatile security situation in the region.

MoS Margherita urged the Indian nationals, especially students and travellers in affected areas, to stay in close contact with Indian missions and follow safety advisories.

"Our priority is the safety and well-being of Indians abroad," he said, adding that genuine cases of distress will be addressed with all possible support from government channels.

MoS Margherita's remarks come as countries around the world reassess travel advisories and consular operations amid growing concerns over potential ripple effects from the Middle East conflict on global security and energy markets.

Analysts say heightened tensions could lead to extended regional instability, impacting global diplomatic ties and civilian safety far beyond the immediate battleground.

MoS Margherita also appealed for calm among communities in Assam with family ties in the Middle East, underlining that the situation remains dynamic and that all official channels are working to ensure prompt assistance.

"In these times of uncertainty, accurate information and coordinated support are crucial," he said.

--IANS

tdr/khz