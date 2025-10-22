India charts course to global maritime leadership by 2047

Kochi Oct 22 (IANS) India’s ambitions to emerge as a global shipbuilding powerhouse gained fresh momentum as the Kochi Shipbuilding Summit 2025, jointly organised by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) and Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR) held on Wednesday.

The summit, a prelude to India Maritime Week 2025, laid out a roadmap for positioning India among the world’s top five shipbuilding nations by 2047.

The deliberations focused on building an ecosystem that leverages India’s industrial base, skilled workforce, and policy frameworks to strengthen its maritime competitiveness.

Madhu S. Nair, Chairman and Managing Director of CSL, described shipbuilding as a “mother industry” that drives growth, technology adoption, and job creation.

He noted that India’s resilient economy, young workforce, and expanding domestic market offer the scale and strength to support its global ambitions.

“With a projected $30 trillion GDP by 2047, India is well placed to lead the next wave of shipbuilding,” he said.

D. Dhanuraj, Chairman of CPPR, underlined the need for closer collaboration between academia and industry.

“To bridge capability gaps and foster innovation, we must build a research-oriented, skill-driven ecosystem with strong global partnerships,” he said.

A high-level panel discussion moderated by R. P. Pradhan, Professor at BITS Pilani (Goa Campus), featured maritime leaders including G. Ashok Kumar, former Vice Chief of Naval Staff; Biju George of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders; Hariraj P of SEDS; and Satheesh Babu P.K. of CUSAT.

Speakers identified key growth drivers such as the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme and the Maritime Development Fund, stressing the role of financial reforms, technology adoption, and digitalisation.

The discussions also emphasised sustainable ship design, skill enhancement, and green innovation as critical enablers of long-term competitiveness.

The summit ended with a consensus on forging stronger partnerships between government, industry, and academia to accelerate India’s shift from a regional player to a global maritime hub by 2047.

--IANS

sg/dan