India-Canada share strong ties in 3 areas, PM Modi's visit to give fresh vigour: Satnam Singh Sandhu

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) India and Canada share strong links, primarily in three areas -- Indian diaspora, trade, and educational exchange and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the North American nation will reinvigorate and revitalise the ties between the two nations, said Parliamentarian Satnam Singh Sandhu.

The Rajya Sabha MP, speaking to IANS, said that PM Modi’s visit to Canada for the G7 Summit has set the stage for ‘fresh beginnings’ between the two nations, and this will also mark a revival in the Indo-Canadian diplomatic relationship.

He also shared that the Indian diaspora, including hundreds of Sikh organisations, wholeheartedly welcomed PM Modi in Canada, and they also showered praises on him for the true statesman spirit.

“India and Canada have long bonded with each other over three key issues – Indian diaspora on their land, trade and educational exchange. These three areas got deeply affected due to the strained relationship between the two nations over the past few months. The ties between the two nations will get fresh vigour with PM Modi’s visit,” the lawmaker said.

The MP said that he received multiple calls from the Indians settled in Canada, and all of them were overjoyed, upbeat and in celebratory mood during PM Modi’s Canada trip.

“All of them admitted that PM Modi showed a big heart by visiting Canada despite frosty ties. He displayed true statesman spirit. He kept aside tensions and irritants in relations between the two nations and put the people first,” Sandhu further said, sharing views of Indian nationals living in Canada.

“Tensions between the two nations were affecting these areas in particular. Now that the Prime Minister has visited, people are overjoyed and celebrating," he told IANS.

Sharing insights on trade, he said that the two nations share $9 billion trade across many segments and also see 70 lakh people travelling between the two destinations, situated thousands of kilometres apart, every year.

He said that PM Modi’s Canada trip has given fresh hope of collaborations between the two nations on a multitude of issues, including Artificial Intelligence, technology, digital infrastructure and addressing climate challenges.

