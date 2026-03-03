India-bound travellers from Dubai, Abu Dhabi rerouted amid Gulf airspace restrictions

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) As flight operations gradually resume amid disruptions in the Middle East, passengers returning to India recounted challenging journeys and tense moments, even as they described conditions in cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi as largely normal.

Read More

Speaking to IANS at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, travellers shared how rerouted flights, temporary airspace closures, and uncertainty over possible escalation prompted many to cut short their trips and head home as a precautionary measure.

A passenger returning from Abu Dhabi expressed appreciation for the coordinated efforts that ensured their evacuation. "I would like to thank Air India and my entire leadership team, who worked hard to bring us back. There was a group of 580 people from our company, and they are all on their way; all of them are on the flight. The airspace there is closed, but we still managed to reach here," the passenger told IANS.

Another traveller who arrived from Dubai said he had to reroute his journey through Muscat due to the prevailing situation. "I was in Dubai for business and exited to Mumbai via Muscat. As of now, Muscat is the only way out, and it takes around 12 hours to exit through Muscat. I think people who are held up in Dubai should take the Muscat route to travel to India," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, another passenger arriving via Muscat described the situation there as calm but uncertain. "Things are normal there — very peaceful. It is very disturbing because the war may escalate at any time," the passenger said, highlighting the underlying anxiety among travellers despite the apparent normalcy.

A traveller who recently flew in from Dubai noted that airport operations were limited but functional. "The journey was fine. The airport is operating on a limited basis right now. They are allowing people to enter with their flight tickets. Dubai started operations today, while Abu Dhabi resumed yesterday," the passenger said.

Another traveller returning from Dubai praised the city’s security preparedness. "Dubai was amazing. Their defence system worked really well. We felt very safe. Of course, the sounds were there, but we felt very safe. The people of Dubai were very helpful in every possible way," the passenger added.

Meanwhile, a passenger arriving from Oman expressed gratitude towards the local residents. “I’m grateful to the Omani people. All the arrangements people made — people were very kind. We are just praying for peace,” the passenger said.

Passengers arriving in Mumbai described a mix of relief and concern, as many opted to return home as a precautionary measure amid uncertainties in the region.

--IANS

sn/vd