India-born 'Mukhi' gives birth to 5 cubs in Kuno; MP CM calls it 'unprecedented breakthrough'

Bhopal/Sheopur, Nov 20 (IANS) In a major achievement for India's ambitious 'Cheetah Reintroduction (translocation) Project', an India-born female cheetah named 'Mukhi' has given birth to five healthy cubs at Kuno National Park, marking the first instance of successful reproduction by a cheetah born on Indian soil.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced the joyous news on X, hailing it as "a historic milestone" and "an unprecedented breakthrough" for the initiative.

"Indian-born cheetah Mukhi has given birth to five cubs in Kuno National Park. The mother and cubs are doing well," the CM posted, emphasising that Mukhi, at just 33 months old, has become the first India-born cheetah to reproduce.

He also shared a video of the majestic big cat and cubs.

This landmark event underscores the successful adaptation of cheetahs to Indian habitats and signals strong prospects for establishing a self-sustaining population.

'Mukhi' herself is a symbol of resilience; born in March 2023 to Namibian cheetah Jwala as part of the world's first inter-continental cheetah translocation project, she was the sole survivor of a litter of four after her siblings succumbed to extreme heat.

Hand-reared by park officials after being abandoned by her mother, Mukhi's journey from vulnerability to motherhood highlights the dedication of conservation teams. The birth of Mukhi's five cubs -- a notably large litter for cheetahs -- boosts optimism for genetic diversity and long-term viability.

"This successful reproduction by an India-born cheetah is a strong indicator of the species’ health and adaptation," CM Yadav noted, adding that it advances India's conservation goals under PM Modi's leadership.

Park authorities report that Mukhi and her cubs are under 24/7 monitoring via radio collars and camera traps, with both mother and newborns in excellent health.

Wildlife experts describe the development as a "turning point", proving cheetahs cannot only survive but thrive and breed across generations in Indian ecosystems.

Launched on September 17, 2022, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Project Cheetah is indeed the world's first effort to reintroduce cheetahs -- a species declared extinct in India in 1952 -- through translocation from Africa.

Initial batches of eight cheetahs from Namibia and 12 from South Africa were brought to Kuno, reviving the Asiatic cheetah's lineage in its historical range.

Despite early challenges, including adult mortalities, the project has seen over two dozen cubs born in India, with survival rates exceeding global averages for the species.

As Kuno's cheetah population grows to include second-generation individuals, plans are underway to expand habitats to sites like Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. This milestone reinforces India's position as a global leader in bold wildlife restoration efforts.

