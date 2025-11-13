India bolsters tank firepower: MoD signs Rs 2,095.70 crore deal for INVAR anti-tank missiles with BDL

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) In a significant move to enhance India’s armoured warfare capabilities, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday inked a contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the procurement of INVAR Anti-tank Missiles at a total cost of Rs 2,095.70 crore, under the 'Buy (Indian)' category.

The contract was signed by senior officials of the Ministry of Defence and representatives of BDL, which is a state-run defence public sector undertaking, in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at South Block, New Delhi.

According to the MoD, “The procurement of the INVAR Anti-tank Missiles enhances the firepower and lethality of Tank T-90, the mainstay of Armoured Regiments of the Indian Army.”

The weapon system is a sophisticated laser-guided anti-tank missile with very high hit probability.

“It is set to transform the conduct of Mechanised operations and offer operational advantage against the adversary,” the MoD said.

The INVAR Anti-tank Missiles are mechanised infantry weapons fired from the gun barrel of the T90 tank to destroy armoured vehicles equipped with Explosive Reactive Armour.

Its key features include that the missile has a semi-automatic control system, laser beam riding and is jamming immune and is equipped with a tandem warhead.

It can destroy stationary and moving targets with a speed of up to 70 kmph and has a high hit and kill probability.

Other technical features include a length of 695 mm (missile) and 395 mm (throwing device).

It has a calibre of 125 mm and a range is 5000 m.

The signing of this contract comes months after Operation Sindoor, followed by the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

T-90 Tank, the mainstay of Armoured Regiments of the Indian Army, is deployed extensively along India’s borders with Pakistan and China, and the signing of this contract is likely to give a huge push to the Indian security apparatus.

Similarly, the procurement underscores the Government’s efforts to meet the operational requirements of the Indian Army by leveraging the existing expertise of Defence Public Sector Undertakings, along with the development of niche technologies by domestic industries towards achieving Aatmanirbharta in defence.

