INDIA bloc MPs accuse Centre of ‘silence’ on West Asia conflict, protest in Parliament complex (Lead)

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Members of the INDIA bloc on Monday staged a protest in the Parliament Complex, accusing the Centre of maintaining "silence" over the escalating conflict in West Asia and demanding a clearer position from the government on the crisis.

Opposition parties have been questioning what they describe as the government’s silence on the conflict and have been pressing the Centre to take what they call a “firm stance” on the issue. They have also demanded immediate measures to ensure the safe return of Indians stranded in countries affected by the conflict.

In addition, Opposition leaders have asked the government to explain how it intends to address the possible energy crisis that could impact India due to the unstable situation in West Asia.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke in the Rajya Sabha and outlined the government’s position on the situation. He addressed concerns related to the safety and evacuation of Indian citizens living in Gulf countries, while also discussing the possible implications for India’s energy security.

However, the Opposition INDIA bloc said it remained dissatisfied with the minister’s statement. MPs from several parties gathered outside the Parliament building and staged a demonstration, holding posters and placards carrying messages such as “India needs leadership - not silence”.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were among the leaders who took part in the protest.

"As the Parliament reconvenes for the second part of the Budget session, the US-Israel war with Iran has reached our backyard. In this context, it is imperative to have a full-fledged discussion on the current geopolitical crisis", Kharge said on X.

"A one-sided statement by the EAM is not the solution. We need to collectively take the nation into confidence. The GOI must come out with a detailed contingency plan to ensure our energy security, assist our traders, diversify supply chains for our exports and stop penalising our people with price hikes. The Opposition demands sensitivity towards our people," he further said.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav also shared his views on X, saying that the priorities of Parliament should shift in light of the ongoing crisis in the region.

"When the gap in the Parliament’s Budget session occurred, the issues were different, and due to today’s wartime conditions, in this atmosphere of crisis, our priorities should be on the following topics: The country’s stance and opinion in the context of the war; The issue of mortgaging foreign policy," he wrote.

"The matter of American orders taking the place of self-determination over supplies like oil; the question of our sovereignty and self-reliance; the question of the safety of Indian citizens working there or who had gone as tourists in the war-affected areas, and bringing them back to India safely; the question of safely bringing back to the country the journalists and media personnel who had gone with the Prime Minister but could not return to India due to the outbreak of war; the topic of ensuring regular and guaranteed supply of essential goods due to the war, along with controlling their rising prices,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary and MP K.C. Venugopal also criticised the government’s approach in a post on X.

“Led by LOP Rahul Gandhi ji, INDIA Bloc MPs protested in the Parliament complex against the Compromised PM’s complete silence on the Gulf War. Ordinary Indians will suffer due to surging energy costs - already seen with the hike in LPG cylinder rates -- and those in the Gulf are totally stranded in a war zone,” he wrote.

"India badly needs leadership, to give a clear stand against this warmongering, and to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens," he added.

Addressing reporters, Venugopal said the opposition was firmly demanding a discussion in Parliament on the issue, warning that India could face serious consequences from the evolving situation.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also called for a comprehensive debate in Parliament, citing concerns over energy security and rising fuel prices. "It’s a very important issue where the country is deeply affected. Our energy security is at peril. Oil has gone above $100 a barrel this morning. Gas supply from Qatar has stopped due to force majeure, and our factories are not receiving gas from that side right now," he said.

Tharoor added that India may try to source supplies from other regions, but the situation is already affecting domestic prices. "LPG prices have gone up by Rs 60 just two days ago, and petrol is also likely to become more expensive. This is going to be a real problem for our country. We need a responsible and proactive approach from the government," he said.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore accused the government of remaining silent despite the gravity of the situation.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav said the opposition traditionally has the right to seek clarifications when statements are made in Parliament. “But this government is never ready to provide such clarifications, so making or not making such statements holds no real significance,” he remarked.

--IANS

sd/vd