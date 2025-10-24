INDIA bloc hungry for power, Ashok Gehlot failed as election strategist: Madan Rathore

Jaipur, Oct 24 (IANS) Rajasthan unit BJP president Madan Rathore on Friday said that the INDIA bloc neither has a clear policy nor an ideological foundation, alleging that the alliance is driven purely by “power hunger” and lacks vision for the nation.

He was reacting to developments ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, the conduct of the INDIA alliance, and statements made by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Rathore asserted: “The INDIA bloc's sole objective is to grab power at any cost. Development and public welfare are nowhere on their agenda. It is a mismatched and opportunistic coalition, bound together by convenience, not conviction. Those who were once political rivals now share a platform merely to satisfy their hunger for power.”

Claiming that the alliance has no roadmap for public welfare, he added that the grouping lacks any concrete programme for development, good governance, or improving the lives of common citizens.

“The BJP, oINDIA bloc hungry for power, Ashok Gehlot failed as election strategist: Madan Rathoren the other hand, is committed to development-oriented politics, transparency, and public trust. The people of India have understood this truth and will not be misled by such alliances,” he remarked.

Commenting on the INDIA bloc’s Chief Ministerial face in Bihar (Tejashwi Yadav), Rathore described it as a “political gimmick” designed only to confuse voters.

“Their CM face is only a bait to gain power by deceit. No one knows when betrayal will strike within this alliance. It lacks credibility and coherence. Even seat-sharing was done without principle or policy — their only mission is to gain power without an agenda,” he stated.

Taking a dig at Ashok Gehlot, the BJP leader said: “Gehlot may be skilled at playing politics, but he has failed miserably in crafting electoral strategies. Wherever the Congress deployed him for strategy-making, the BJP eventually benefited. In Gujarat and Maharashtra, Congress suffered setbacks under his leadership, and now that he’s been sent to Bihar, the outcome will again favour the BJP.”

Rathore concluded that the people of Bihar and the country want stability, development, and strong governance, which only the BJP can ensure. “Opportunistic alliances cannot deliver good governance. Their contradictions will ultimately defeat them,” he added.

