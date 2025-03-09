India blessed with wildlife diversity: PM Modi after country adds 58th Tiger reserve

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted India's rich wildlife diversity and cultural commitment to conservation after the country added its 58th Tiger Reserve.

Madhya Pradesh's Madhav Tiger Reserve has become the ninth Tiger Reserve in the state and the latest addition to India's conservation efforts.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav's announcement, reaffirming his government's commitment to protecting animals and contributing to a sustainable planet.

"Amazing news for wildlife lovers! India is blessed with wildlife diversity and a culture that celebrates wildlife. We will always be at the forefront of protecting animals and contributing to a sustainable planet," PM Modi said.



Yadav, in his post, said "58th roar and counting! " while announcing the designation of Madhav Tiger Reserve. He also praised the dedication of forest officials.

"Thrilled to announce that the country has added the 58th Tiger Reserve to its tally with the latest entrant being Madhya Pradesh's Madhav Tiger Reserve. This is MP's 9th Tiger Reserve," he wrote.

"I congratulate all wildlife lovers and conservationists. The development is a testament to the relentless efforts of our forest officials who are selflessly working towards the cause," he added.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a lion safari in Gir National Park in Gujarat on the occasion of World Wildlife Day.

The Prime Minister introduced the concept of Bruhad Gir, expanding the conservation focus beyond Gir National Park and Sanctuary to cover a 30,000 sq. km area from Barda to Botad, where Asiatic lions are found. With the development of Greater Gir, he also ensured the welfare and progress of local communities. (ANI)