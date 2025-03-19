India believes in an inclusive, just order: MoS Pabitra Margherita highlights partnership with LAC countries

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabira Margherita highlighted India's willingness to pursue a "just and inclusive world order," by forging strong partnerships especially with the Latin American and Caribbean countries (LAC).

"We in India believe that in order to build an inclusive and just order, it is imperative to forge strong partnerships. With the developing world. So naturally, countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, that is LAC, occupy a very significant position in our global outreach efforts," the Union Minister of State said during his address at the Raisina Dialogue.

"We share similar aspirations, support a multipolar world order that caters to the needs of the global South. India has been proactively engaging with this dynamic region," he said, just before the commencement of the Raisina Dialogue panel titled "Destiny or Destination: Culture, Connectivity and Tourism."

Highlighting India's commitment to the LAC region, he mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Guayana recently and attending the India-CARICOM summit, where he held discussions with the country's president, Irfaan Ali, who was also the host of the summit.

Our ties were infused with a renewed vigour last year when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit Guayana for the second India-CARICOM summit. He proposed cooperation in various sectors, including capacity building, agriculture and food security, renewable energy and climate change, innovation, technology and trade, among others," the MoS said.

Mentioning his own travels to various countries such as Uruguay, Bahamas, Barbados, and Nicaragua, he mentioned the potential for

"I had the opportunity to follow up on Prime Minister's engagement roadmap during recently concluded visits to Uruguay, Bahamas, Barbados, and Nicaragua. There is a great potential for boosting economic cooperation, increasing trade and investment, and fostering robust people to people ties between India and the like," he said.

The trade between India and LAC region stands at USD 35.73 billion in 2023-24 financial year, according to the minister.

"I can say with absolute certainty that India is well positioned to be a key partner in this region's growth story. India's total LAC (Latin American and Caribbean Group) trade stood at USD 35.73 Billion in financial year 2023-24. There's a high level of complementarity between our economies. There is a demand for natural resources and agricultural products in India that can be met by imports from lack, and India can be a trusted source of consumer products," he added.

The minister also recently on a visit to LAC region, which he concluded on March 12.

Margherita paid an official visit to Uruguay from February 28 to March 2, Bahamas from March 2-4, Barbados from March 4- 6 and Nicaragua from March 6- 8, the details of which were shared by the Ministry of External Affairs in an official statement.

During his trip, Margherita represented India at the swearing-in ceremony of Uruguay's new President, Yamandu Orsi, and met with key officials, including the incoming Minister of Industry, Energy, and Mining

In the Bahamas, he made history with India's first standalone bilateral ministerial-level visit, meeting with Prime Minister Philip Davis and other top officials, including Foreign Minister Frederick Mitchell, the Minister of Economic Affairs, and the Minister of Education.

In Barbados, Margherita received the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados award on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recognizing his strategic leadership and COVID-19 assistance. (ANI)