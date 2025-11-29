India B (Manipur) defeats Colombia 8-5 to lift 15th Manipur International Polo Tournament title

Imphal, Nov 29 (IANS) The seven-day 15th Manipur International Polo Tournament concluded on Saturday with an impressive closing ceremony, as India B (Manipur) clinched the title by defeating Colombia 8-5.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla graced the closing ceremony of the Polo International at the historic Imphal Polo Ground (Mapal Kangjeibung). The prestigious tournament was held as part of the 10-day Manipur Sangai Festival 2025, which began on November 21.

The Governor, accompanied by the First Lady, witnessed the thrilling final match of the men’s international polo event between India B (Manipur) and Colombia. India B (Manipur) secured an impressive victory with a score of 8-5.

The Governor also released the souvenir of the 15th Manipur Polo International 2025. The match began with the Governor throwing in the polo ball, and the game drew an enthusiastic audience while highlighting the strong talent and competitive spirit of the players.

The participation of international teams added to the significance of the tournament. The matches also reflected Manipur’s long equestrian tradition and its recognised place as the birthplace of modern polo.

Following the match, the Governor and the First Lady distributed prizes to the winners and participants, appreciating their skill, sportsmanship, and dedication. Bhalla then formally declared the tournaments closed.

Due to the ethnic violence in Manipur, the 15th Manipur Polo International returns after a two-year pause, revived with renewed purpose and energy under the Governor’s leadership.

The president of the Manipur Pony Society, along with other dignitaries and members of the public, witnessed the match.

An official of the Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association, which organised the contest, said that international and national teams, including players from the US, Colombia, India A (Indian Polo Association), India B (Manipur) and India C (Chhattisgarh), participated in the tournament.

Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel earlier outlined government plans to popularise polo by improving infrastructure, bringing in international coaches, and hosting more global events, in coordination with the Tourism Department, Department of Information and Public Relations and the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

The Imphal Polo Ground -- Mapal Kangjeibung -- is regarded as one of the oldest polo grounds in the world.

