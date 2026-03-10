India-Australia cultural partnership strengthens through indigenous art showcase​

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The growing partnership between India and Australia found fresh expression this week at the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy in New Delhi, where Australian artist Grace Lillian Lee presented her work foregrounding First Nations traditions as living practice.​

The exhibition was inaugurated in the presence of Philip Green, Australian High Commissioner to India and Bhutan, who underscored the importance of Indigenous knowledge in shaping contemporary art and fostering cross-cultural dialogue. ​

“Grace’s work reminds us that ancestral knowledge moves, adapts, and continues to shape contemporary art. This showcase is a powerful testament to the growing interest in Indigenous and tribal cultures between Australia and India, generating dialogue on identity, sustainability, and the enduring strength of Indigenous knowledge,” Green said.​

Lee’s presentation highlighted how traditional weaving and design practices of Australia’s First Nations communities are being reinterpreted in modern contexts. ​

Rooted in heritage yet unmistakably contemporary, her work reflects the adaptability of Indigenous knowledge systems and their relevance in today’s global art landscape.​

The event also marked a significant step in strengthening cultural ties between India and Australia. ​

By hosting such exhibitions, the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy is creating platforms for exchange between tribal and Indigenous artists from both countries. ​

Officials noted that the initiative aligns with broader efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation not only in trade and technology but also in cultural diplomacy.​

The showcase comes at a time when both nations are emphasising sustainability and identity in their cultural narratives. ​

With Indigenous traditions increasingly recognised as vital to global conversations on resilience and ecological balance, the collaboration between Australia and India is expected to expand further in the coming years.​

India and Australia have steadily expanded cultural cooperation, with Indigenous and tribal art forming a key bridge between the two nations. ​

Exhibitions, artist exchanges, and museum collaborations highlight shared traditions of weaving, storytelling, and sustainable practices. ​

These initiatives not only celebrate ancestral knowledge but also strengthen bilateral ties, positioning Indigenous art as a vital part of the growing India-Australia cultural and identity partnership.​

--IANS

scor/dan