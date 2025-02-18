India Appoints Suresh K. Reddy as Next Ambassador to Egypt

New Delhi: Suresh K Reddy has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Egypt, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

Ambassador Reddy who belongs to the 1991 batch of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) is presently serving as India's Ambassador to Brazil.

As per the Indian Embassy in Brazil, Ambassador Suresh K Reddy assumed charge as Ambassador of India to the Federative Republic of Brazil on September 13, 2020.

He has had a distinguished career in the Indian Foreign Service with postings in Cairo, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, and Islamabad. He had also served as India's Ambassador to Iraq and ASEAN.

As per the embassy, Ambassador Reddy also served as Special Envoy of the Government of India to Iraq from June to December 2014 addressing all issues relating to safety, welfare, and evacuation of Indian nationals.

In the Ministry, he has held sensitive and crucial positions including as Head of Office of Minister of State for External Affairs and has been engaged with the neighbouring countries of Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives in different capacities including as Desk Officer/Director/Director-General.

Notably, he also established and headed the first ASEAN Multilateral Economic Relations Division and in that capacity was instrumental in establishing the BIMSTEC Secretariat, while also looking after ASEM, ACD & APEC related issues.

According to the Ministry, Ambassador Reddy headed the Multilateral Economic Relations Division in the Ministry of External Affairs from December 2018 to January 2020 and was India's Sous Sherpa to G20, G7, BRICS & IBSA.

Since January 2020, deputed as Additional Secretary (Europe), he was coordinating India's engagement with Europe and Central Asia.

Announcing his appointment, the Ministry of External Affairs said in its official statement, "Shri Suresh K. Reddy (IFS: 1991), presently Ambassador of India to the Federative Republic of Brazil, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Arab Republic of Egypt."

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)