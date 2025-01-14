India Achieves 50% Rise in Weather Forecast Accuracy with 'Mission Mausam': Union Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that there has been a 50 per cent rise in the accuracy of weather forecasts since the last decade. He said that before Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power there were only a handful of radar networks, but the number has been doubled now to 39.

"In the last 10 years, there has been a 50% rise in the accuracy of weather forecasts. After 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a synergised system has been developed. Today, our installations are not confined only to IMD centres. We have installations there in space, land and sea. Before 2014, the number of radar networks was only 15 and today, the number has increased to 39," Singh, who is the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Earth Sciences, said while addressing the gathering at an event celebrating the 150th foundation day of Indian Meteorological Department.

Speaking about the launch of 'Mission Mausam', Singh said that this mission aims to prepare the country to face any weather-related challenges.

"'Mission Mausam' aims to provide world world-class facilities, to create a weather-ready India. It means India is ready to face any weather challenges foreseen and unforeseen...Under PM Modi's leadership, the mantra is no longer 'what the weather will be tomorrow' but what the weather will do tomorrow," the Union MoS added.

Meanwhile, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that there will be significant improvement in forecast accuracy in the coming year and no localised severe weather event would go undetected.

"We can assure you that in a year or two there would be a significant improvement in forecast accuracy and no localised severe weather event would go undetected and unpredicted. We have made a plan for a year, the next 5 years and for 2047 to bring transformative change in predicting weather and climate," Mohapatra said. (ANI)